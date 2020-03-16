Marie Osmond Shares Hopeful Message As She Spends Sweet Family Game Night With Her Grandchildren

The singer hopes family's will find ways to reconnect at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marie Osmond says she is reconnecting with her family as they deal with the COVID-19 crisis together. The 60-year-old singer and talk show host posted a sweet video to Instagram that shows her sharing a family game night with her young grandchildren.

In the video, Marie is dressed casually in a flannel shirt and sweatpants as she sits on the floor with two of her grandkids. Classic kiddie games, including Hi Ho Cherry-O! and Guess Who? are strewn on the floor, but Marie and her grandaughter are playing Operation. As the Osmond sister tries to take a “butterfly heart” from the body of iconic board game star Cavity Sam, the buzzing from her failed mission tickles her granddaughter’s feet and they burst into laughter.

In the caption to the post, Marie wrote that her family will not give in to fear at this time, but that they will practice social distancing. The Donny & Marie star added that she hopes families will find restored faith find ways to make staying at home “count for something good.”

The “Paper Roses” singer reminded her fans to use this time at home to reconnect with family. In addition to her too-cute game night with her granddaughter, Marie noted that her sons Matt, 20, and Brandon, 23, reconnected by playing video games together instead of with their friends. She also urged fans to reach out to those in need during this trying time by helping them with food or with their children. Marie also asked fans to use social media for good.

“Let’s not be afraid, instead let’s have fun and use this time to reconnect with those we love,” she wrote, after sharing a passage from scripture.

“Oh my gosh this is the cutest thing EVER!!” one fan wrote. “I agree we need to use this time to reconnect with our family…. Stay safe and healthy Marie and have fun playing games and catching up with your family!”

“Love this sweet reminder, to connect/reconnect while still socially distancing ourselves. It’s doable,” another fan added.

Marie started out the year on a hopeful note. On The Talk, she shared her vision board and revealed that her goals for 2020 were to finish her college degree and go skydiving. Now, the singer will have some downtime as The Talk goes on hiatus and airs reruns starting this week. There is no word as to when the CBS chatfest will go back to live episodes.