Brandy Norwood Stuns Fans With Long Golden Braids & Colorful Makeup

Brandy Norwood took to Instagram to share a new selfie of herself and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Sittin’ up In My Room” hitmaker stunned in what appeared to be a black Versace bathrobe that had text going across it. Underneath, she wore a black-and-gold long-sleeved garment. Norwood, 41, is known for her signature braided hair and opted for long golden blond locks. She applied numerous colored butterfly clips which were reminiscent of a ’90s fashion trend. The “U Don’t Know Me (Like U Used To)” songstress opted for a glossy lip and rocked bright yellow and pink eye makeup which helped her face pop even more. Norwood put in numerous stud earrings and looked very youthful.

For her most recent upload, the R&B diva was captured fairly close-up. The “What About Us?” chart-topper caught the light beautifully and sported a pouty expression while directly looking at the camera lens. Her cheekbones were also poppin’ in the well-lit image. Norwood tilted her head to the right slightly and raised one hand to her braids and wrapped them around her neck.

For her caption, the Moesha actress wished her fans a “happy Sunday.”

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 85,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.2 million followers.

“So beautiful inside and out. You are one in a million and such a blessing to us all. Hope you’re well,” one user wrote.

“I was literally just thinking of you and the first beautiful face I see when I open my Instagram, I love you, Bran, your biggest fan forever,” another shared.

“I need an album before the world ends Brandy lmao,” remarked a third fan.

“I LOVE your hair braided @brandy! Braids are the most regal, beautiful and becoming on you. #Queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Norwood is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Full Moon” entertainer wowed in a black dress that had a multicolored floral pattern all over it when appearing on The Talk alongside her younger brother, Ray J. The attire fell down to her knees, was buttoned up all the way to the top, and was paired with black PVC thigh-high boots. The music icon rocked super-long braided hair down, accessorized herself with a gold bracelet and applied very visible makeup which boasted her natural beauty. The singer posed with her brother and the show’s presenters — Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Marie Osmond — in one happy group shot.