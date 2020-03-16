Hilary Duff Slams ‘Millennial A**holes’ For Partying Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Stop Killing Old People’

The coronavirus is making a huge impact on everyone worldwide and Hilary Duff is speaking out about it and isn’t holding back.

The “Someone’s Watching Over Me” songstress took to her Instagram story on Sunday, March 15, to call out those who are actively leaving their home to socialize and party despite the coronavirus pandemic, per Just Jared.

“To you all you young, millennial a**holes that keep going out and partying, go home,” the Lizzie McGuire actress said.

“Stop killing old people please.”

However, this isn’t the first time Duff has spoken about the virus on the platform.

Two days ago, she shared a photo on Instagram that contained a note from her phone about how she thinks the U.S. needs to step up.

“US testing 1,000 people a day for COVID 19,” the first line stated in bold text.

“South Korea testing 20,000??? C’mon USA, step it up,” Duff declared.

“Many other countries testing very high number of people daily! It’s embarrassing that we are not set up for issues like this.”

For her caption, the 32-year-old told fans it’s a scary time and that everyone has to stay calm but be smart. She insisted that others need to take precautions to stay healthy and keep “our mothers and fathers and grandparents” risk low until the virus passes.

The “Chasing the Sun” hitmaker’s post made a lot of impact on her page, racking up over 205,000 and received more than 5,000 comments, becoming a big conversation point with her 14.7 million followers.

The comments section gathered in a mixed reception from people who have different views on the situation.

“You watch too much CNN news. Stop using your “celeb” platform to scare the rest of the U.S. and causing more chaos,” one user wrote.

“Finally someone smart! Don’t underestimate it… it’s not the simple flu. We are living a nightmare in Italy,” another shared.

Another celebrity that used their status to educate fans was Taylor Swift who also took to her own Instagram story. Like Duff, she told 128 million followers to start self-isolating and cancel plans that involve social gatherings and parties. She let her audience know that just because they don’t appear to be sick, doesn’t mean they aren’t passing anything on to others who are elderly or vulnerable. The “We Are Never Getting Back Together” chart-topper expressed that everyone needs to make sacrifices right now and believes that things aren’t being taken seriously right now.

With there being a lot that doctors and scientists that don’t know about this virus and how it is spread, the CDC and the government have urged those in the U.S. to cancel unnecessary large public gatherings.