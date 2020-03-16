Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Bare Bottom In Floral Thong Bikini

Fitness bombshell Ana Cheri knows how to get the attention of her 12.5 million Instagram followers. Most of the time that involves showing plenty of skin. Her latest post was a cheeky one, catching her flaunting her backside was she wore a thong bikini.

Ana’s photo saw her standing outside near the gate of a wooden fence. The tops of palm trees as well as blue sky could be seen above the fence. It looked like Ana was going to take advantage of what appeared to be a lovely day and enjoy some time in the sun.

The beauty stood at a slight angle with her back to the camera as she held one hand on the gate. Because the picture showed mostly her back, very little could be seen of her bikini. That being said, it had a bright floral pattern and black strings. She paired the swimsuit with a black straw hat.

Ana posed with her back slightly arched and with one knee bent, putting her perky booty and toned thighs on display. Her shapely shoulders and back were also prominent as she turned her face toward the camera. Her eyes were closed and part of her face was obscured by her shoulder.

The model’s hair fell down her back in loose waves. She looked fresh-faced and makeup free. She wore a pale polish on her nails. As for accessories, she sported her gorgeous wedding ring and a dainty bracelet.

In a lengthy post, Ana encouraged her fans to love their bodies, adding out that no one was perfect. She also pointed out that the image showed stretch marks on her hip. She also said that she would be offering home workout videos for fans who would be limiting their time in the gym.

Some of Ana’s fans thanked her for putting together the videos. Others, however went out of their way to tell her that they thought she was pretty close to flawless.

“You are close to perfection no matter what you say omg you’re so stunning bless you,” one admirer told her.

“You look pretty perfect from this angle,” a second follower said.

“You’re the true meaning if perfection,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You are beautiful as you are,” a fourth fan commented.

Ana might not be perfect, but she has a body worthy of envy. Luckily for her fans, she doesn’t mind showing off her fit physique. Not too long ago, she looked gorgeous in a floral mini dress that highlighted her hourglass figure.