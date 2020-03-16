‘Modern Family’s’ Beloved French Bulldog Stella Reportedly Dies Days After Wrapping Series Finale

Jay Pritchett's beloved pet passed away shortly after finishing her work on the ABC sitcom.

The Modern Family family is reportedly mourning the loss of their beloved dog. Beatrice, the 10-year-old French bulldog who played Jay and Gloria Pritchett’s (Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara) dog Stella on the long-running ABC sitcom, died days after the cast filmed the show’s series finale, according to a report posted by The Wrap.

Stella was introduced on the Emmy-winning sitcom in Season 2 and was originally played by a French bulldog named Brigitte. In Season 4, Beatrice took over the role and finished out the series.

Modern Family fans know that O’Neill’s Jay Pritchett character was reluctant to get a dog but grew to adore Stella to the point that his wife Gloria was sometimes jealous of the cute canine.

In real life, O’Neill doted on the actor dog, according to Entertainment Weekly. One of Beatrice’s owners noted that the Modern Family star would often bring his pint-sized co-star popcorn and protect her from the sun with an umbrella when shooting outdoor scenes with her.

Beatrice was represented by the Good Dog Animals agency. The late canine’s bio lists her as a dog who had mastered “a wide range of behaviors and is always looking to put her skills to the test.” It is noted that Beatrice was an entertainment veteran who even knew how to skateboard. The agency has not yet issued a comment on Beatrice’s death, but Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson posted an on-set photo of the beloved bulldog to Twitter with the caption, “Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much.”

In addition to Modern Family, Beatrice has appeared on the TV series The Kominsky Method and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and was featured in a long list of commercials for companies including Dunkin Donuts, Samsung, Hot Wheels, Xbox, and more.

Beatrice the bulldog’s Stella was a fan favorite on Modern Family. In 2018, when a major character’s death was teased for the show, fans feared it would be Stella. At the time, Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd said the long-running ABC comedy would kill off a “significant character,” and fans begged for Stella to be spared. Instead, Jay’s ex-wife DeDe Pritchett, played by Shelley Long, died off-camera, according to Vanity Fair.

Modern Family’s 11-season run ends with a two-part finale airing April 8 on ABC, so fans will get to see Beatrice’s final scenes as Stella in the final episodes of the hit sitcom.

The sad news about Beatrice comes less than three months after the passing of the beloved TV dog who played Cosmo on Fuller House. In December, the Fuller House family pet died from surgery complications just after the series wrapped.