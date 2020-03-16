Erica Mena Shows Off Insane Physique Just Two Months After Giving Birth To Her Daughter

Erica Mena is looking better than ever after giving birth to her daughter with husband Safaree Samuels.

The newlyweds welcomed their baby girl in January, and Mena had seemed to shy away from her usual steamy Instagram posts. The mother-of-two showed that she was ready to get back in the swing of things on Saturday, March 14.

The Instagram snapshot showed Mena relaxing by her pool on a sunny day. She decided to rock a tight all-white two-piece set from Fashion Nova, who is one of her social media partners. Mena posed near the pool wearing a long-sleeved crop top that showed off her washboard abs.

The Love and Hip-Hop: New York star also wore high-waisted leggings for the photo. The leggings have small cuts at the bottom, which showed off her toned legs. She posed with her arms on her head and her hips to one side, which showed off her plump thighs.

In addition to showing off her stunning physique, Mena also made sure her hair and makeup looked flawless for the photo. She wore matte foundation with a highlighter on her nose and cheekbones. She also added dramatic eyelashes to her makeup look. Mena then added a dark lip gloss to finish off the makeup look.

Her dark hair was bone straight and stopped past her shoulders. Mena decided to only add silver stud earrings for her accessories. Fans of the reality star can also see that she opted to pose barefoot, which showed off her red toenails.

Mena’s millions of followers seemed to be in awe of her body’s snapback. The reality star received thousands of likes and comments for her post.

“Looking great!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Oh she back real quick,” a second follower admired.

“Had a baby??? Girl where?? U look amazing,” a third supporter said.

“Looking like the baddest momma,” a fourth LHHNY viewer shared.

In her caption, Mena encouraged her 5 million followers to “protect and cater to your mental health” as more news continues to circulate. The VH1 star was most likely referring to the news surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past week, many people have been reportedly infected with the virus, and the virus has been a hot-button issue on social media and beyond. Many celebrities and influencers are encouraging their fans to take the necessary steps to take care of themselves. Corporations, schools, television studios, and more have also shut down as a precautionary measure.