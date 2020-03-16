Fitness Star Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Her Tummy In A Crop Top Selfie

Social media star Ainsley Rodriguez stunned fans with a picture where she flaunted her abs in a crop top — showing just why she is one of the most popular fitness models on Instagram.

Though Ainsley is most well-known for her posts where she models athleisure while demonstrating helpful exercises, she also occasionally treats her fans to glimpses of her everyday life. This latest post was one such example, as the Miami-based beauty explained that she was dressed up to get some tapas with friends.

For the occasion, Ainsley wore a white crop top that expertly flaunted her washboard abs. The white shade of the fabric highlighted Ainsley’s golden tan, and the tank top style showcased her toned arms.

The fitness model paired the tank top with a snakeskin patterned skirt. The brown and gold colors complemented her skin once more, and the high-waisted style accentuated Ainsley’s hourglass figure. A side slit added yet another sultry vibe to the dazzling ensemble.

Ainsley completed the look with a pair of brown high-heeled sandals and a black quilted clutch. She kept the focus on her attire with almost no accessories, save a dainty bracelet on her right wrist. Her long brown hair was styled in a simple blowout, and her glossy locks cascaded down almost to her waist.

In her caption, Ainsley gave one of her characteristic pieces of advice — this time, suggesting that followers eat a variety of smaller dishes as she has found that the diverse flavors help her feel fuller faster. Ainsley added that tapas was one of her favorite meals because of this hack.

But that wasn’t the only tip, as Ainsley also joked that wearing a crop top was yet another way to ensure that she didn’t eat until ready to “explode.”

Fans loved the update, awarding it over 31,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments.

“You look amazing,” one fan gushed, with the hallelujah hands emoji.

“Love the outfit!” exclaimed another, adding two pink hearts.

“Whoa hello gorgeous,” raved a third, along with a heart-eye face and fire emoji.

“Where do you even shop for your clothes? Hotties R Us,” joked a fourth, adding the sassy man emoji.

Ainsley’s latest picture was not the first time this week that she flaunted her enviable abs to her followers. In another picture posted on Thursday, the brunette beauty showcased her toned torso — this time in athleisure. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the personal trainer wore a sheer-paneled sports bra and black yoga pants in the sultry shot.