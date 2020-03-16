Niece Waidhofer Wears Cream Lingerie & Flaunts Her Flawless Booty In A Sexy New Pic

Niece Waidhofer shared a show-stopping new pic to her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon. Over the past few days, the model has been experimenting with different hairstyles and outfits. She continued the trend today with a photo that showed her rocking a fishtail braid and new lingerie while standing in front of a lighted mirror.

Niece rocked a cream-colored bodice bra with racerback straps that barely contained her sizeable breasts. The majority of her bust was visible thanks to the skimpy material of her top. Only the thin built-in panels hid her nipples from view. Her glitzy outfit included several goldplated components. She adorned her neck with a satin collar, characterized by an oversized silver ring accent, which dangled toward her plunging cleavage.

On her lower half, Niece wore a matching cream-colored adjustable webbed thong adorable bows on the hips. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of flirty satin bow garters made of the same material as the rest of her ensemble. She credited her daring outfit to Atelier Bordelle.

One reason fans loved Niece’s photo so much is due to her clever usage of lighting. The bombshell managed to create a cinematic-style shot by utilizing a lighted mirror and playing with the balance of highlights and shadows. She stood with her legs shoulder-width apart in front of a full-length mirror with an illuminated frame. She held onto the end of her braid with one hand and leaned against the glass with the other. Niece styled her hair so that a few loose tendrils fell across her face, making her look intense and mysterious as she peered at her reflection.

With the camera set up behind her, Niece was able to ensure that both her front and back were visible in the photograph. Her 1.5 million Instagram followers were immensely pleased with the fabulous view of her famously flawless booty.

Her latest share proved tremendously popular, as evidenced by the fact it racked up over 100,000 likes in less than nine hours. More than 2,400 people poured into her comments section to flatter her and gush over her jaw-dropping figure and heart-stopping good looks.

In her caption, Niece joked about the stark differences between DMs she receives from women versus the messages men send her on Instagram. She also added that if a man ever ripped off her lingerie in the heat of the moment, she would send them a “Venmo request for every penny including shipping charges,” since her lingerie choices are costly.