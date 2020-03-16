Tammy Hembrow Rocks Leather Pants On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow tantalized her Instagram fans with a sexy bikini pic yesterday and mixed it up today with a new snap of herself in a pair of tight leather pants. The stunner shared two images in the series and showed off her outfit from the back and from the front.

In the first photo, Tammy stood with her back angled towards the camera. She raised her right hand toward her lip and wrapped her other hand around her midriff. She gazed at the camera flirtatiously with her lips parted.

The model’s ensemble included a long-sleeved nude top with form-fitting pants. These featured a v-shaped accent on her lower back with silver circular studs that brought attention to her booty.

Tammy also wore her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down hairstyle with two side buns. The rest of her locks were brushed behind her back. Her makeup application complemented her look and included pink lipstick, dark lashes, shimmery eyeshadow, and blush. Moreover, her dark pink manicure with white accents was hard to miss.

The bombshell posed in the corner of a room with two sliding glass doors. Her reflection was faintly visible in the glass and a dining room could be seen to her left.

In the second photo, Tammy stood facing the camera and flaunted her shirt. It featured a symmetrical graphic of a snake or dragon with huge fangs. The sensation tugged at her hair with her right hand and parted her lips slightly for the snap. This angle also revealed that her pants had the same silver stud accents along the pockets.

The update has been liked over 220,900 times so far with plenty of the hottie’s admirers taking to the comments section to send their love.

“Love this hairstyle,” gushed a follower.

“Looking good girllll,” raved a second fan.

“I wish I could get to Australia just to meet you I love you Tammy,” declared a third social media user.

“Such a baddie,” agreed a supporter, referring to the caption.

The cutie often shows off her booty in creative ways on her social media, and shared another update on March 13 and rocked a pair of tight pants. That time, Tammy opted for pink leggings and a matching long sports bra. There were two snaps in the series and the second one was all about the model’s derrière. She stood with her back facing the camera and arched her back slightly to emphasize her curves, while posing at the beach.