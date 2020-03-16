RHOA: NeNe Leakes And Kenya Moore’s Feud Escalates At The Group’s Trip To Greece

Fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta finally saw what transpired between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore during the ladies’ trip to Greece.

While the details surrounding the group’s getaway have been a hot topic in recent weeks, viewers of the Bravo series got to see what exactly caused the argument between Leakes and Moore on Sunday, March 15. Although Leakes was able to mend one of her feuds, her past argument with Porsha Williams, her issues with Moore only escalated while they were overseas, per Hollywood Life. The issue began when Moore neglected to accept Leakes’ olive branch in last week’s episode. The former beauty queen shared with Kandi Burruss that, while she eventually did want to work out her issues with Leakes, she didn’t feel that the trip to Greece was the time to do so.

Instead of talking to Leakes, Moore decided to spend time with the other cast members, including her bestie Cynthia Bailey. Her time with Bailey became tense while the group was sipping on wine during their Dinner in the Sky event. Moore used the opportunity to ask Bailey questions about the wine and what foods were appropriate for certain types of wine. When Bailey showed that she wasn’t sure about the questions Moore was asking, the other ladies showed their secondhand embarrassment for Bailey. The model had recently opened a wine cellar, and her friend was pointing out her lack of knowledge for certain types of wine.

After speaking to some of the ladies about the wine tasting, Bailey decided to confront Moore about her decision to ask certain questions about wine in front of the group. Moore apologized to Bailey in front of the group, and referred to the model as her “sister.” Bailey instantly forgave Moore, which upset Leakes. The actress said Bailey was “tip-toeing” around Moore, and accused Moore of being a bad friend in her confessional, pointing out that she also tried to ruin Bailey’s engagement to Mike Hill. Leakes also confronted Moore to her face, which is when chaos ensued.

“Things change,” Moore said to Leakes after she pointed out how she had been treating Bailey. “Things change because you’re a big a** bully, b****,” Leakes said to Moore.

Leakes then jumped up from her seat as the two argued more. When Moore asked if Leakes wanted to fight her, Leakes said she didn’t because “you would lose.” Leakes then appeared to have thrown something at Moore before the show ended for the week. The rest of the altercation is set to take place in next week’s episode.