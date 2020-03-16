Lyna Perez Sizzles In Tiny Red Bikini Top On Instagram

Lyna Perez has been turning up the heat on her Instagram page over the past week and her newest share was especially sizzling. The stunning model rocked a tiny red bikini top and colorful bottoms for a promotional video for Bang Energy Drink.

The sensation’s bikini top was a bright tone and was very small, so much so that her cleavage and sideboob were on full show. Lyna’s bikini bottoms, on the other hand, were a brief-style cut in the front with thick side straps. These featured the Bang logo in blue with an American flag-themed backdrop.

Plus, the cutie wore her hair down and wore a flirty makeup application. She rocked purple eyeshadow, dark lashes, and light pink lipstick.

The clip began with Lyna standing in a hot tub outside. She raised her hands into the air and brought them down to play with her hair. The hottie moved around seductively as the video cut to another more zoomed-in shot of her figure that panned up from her thighs to her smiling face.

The hot tub had a tropical vibe thanks to the leafy green plants that were beside it, and further beyond that were palm trees and a high-rise building.

In addition, in the video, the model posed with her left shoulder facing the camera before picking up a black can of the Peach Mango-flavored energy drink. The video cut to her propping up her left leg on a shallow step before she flaunted her bare booty.

The rest of the video was a montage of Lyna giving sultry looks and sipping on the can of the drink.

The clip has been viewed over 159,300 times so far and many of the bombshell’s followers left plenty of nice compliments in the comments section.

“You’re the cutest ever,” declared a social media user.

“Incredible as always. Smoking hot,” raved a second supporter.

Others responded to the question in the caption.

“The one you are in is the one I prefer,” joked a third admirer.

“Hot tubs! Omg you’re so flawless so stunning,” exclaimed a supporter.

Lyna shares bikini pics on a fairly consistent basis and her second-newest swimsuit photo was posted six days ago. That time, the model flaunted her booty in a pair of tiny pink thong bottoms and her sideboob was hard to miss. She sat with her back towards the camera and glanced over her left shoulder with a coy expression on her face. The stunner wore her hair down in a middle part with most of it brushed behind her shoulders.