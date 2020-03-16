‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Stuns In A White Bikini

Gabi accessorized her swimsuit with a scrunchie.

Gabi Butler proved that working hard to nail her cheer stunts has paid off by flaunting her fit physique in a white bikini.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old breakout star of the Netflix docuseries Cheer took to Instagram to share a photo of her stylish Sunny Co Clothing swimsuit with her 1.6 million followers. The dark-haired stunner was pictured rocking a snow white two-piece that perfectly showcased her athletic frame. Gabi’s top had a thick band underneath the bust and fixed triangle cups that created a deep V neck. A lace-up detail in the center of the bust added a little visual interest to the top. The holes for the laces were embellished with small metallic grommets, while the laces themselves were tipped with gold aglets.

Gabi’s matching bottoms were a low, French-cut design. The garment’s side ties were strung through grommets identical to those on the top. The bright white of her bikini looked striking against her bronze skin.

Gabi accessorized her bikini by rocking a white scrunchie on her right wrist. Instead of wearing her hair pulled up high, cheerleader-style, she left her shiny black tresses down. Her thick, waist-length hair tumbled down her chest and the sides of her sculpted stomach.

Gabi’s beauty look included a petal pink lip with a perfect Cupid’s bow. She was also wearing shimmery bronze eye shadow that made her piercing blue eyes pop. She appeared to be wearing no or minimal mascara.

The petite powerhouse was pictured posing in front of a white stone railing in front of two tall trees and other greenery. She had her left knee bent and her bare left foot resting against the railing. The pose drew attention to her slender, athletic thighs.

As of this writing, Gabi’s photo has managed to rack up over 139,000 views and hundreds of comments.

“Wow you are perfect,” read one response to her post.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

“The girl that took my heart,” a third smitten Instagrammer remarked.

“Angel of my dreams,” commented a fourth awed admirer.

While at least one of Gabi’s fans thought that she looked angelic in her white two-piece, an Instagram post that she shared a few days earlier was about surviving “hell week.”

The Navarro College champion cheerleader is beginning to become a rather popular swimsuit model on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabi’s followers also loved the results of a recent photo shoot on the beach. In that stunning snapshot, the talented athlete was pictured rocking a mismatched bikini with a low scoop neck that showed off more than a hint of cleavage.