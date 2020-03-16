WWE Rumors: All Employees Told To Work From Home Until Further Notice Due To Coronavirus

WWE is taking no chances at allowing the virus to spread around its company.

The coronavirus has been bringing forth all kinds of changes to people around the world, and that is no different for big companies like WWE. As events such as Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown are being held without fans in attendance, the WWE headquarters will now have less people in it too. Rumors are swirling that all employees have been told to work remotely from home until further notice due to COVID-19.

Many companies around the world are advising its employees to stay home and work remotely if at all possible. This is being done to extend the idea of “social distancing” and to keep people from spreading the virus to one another if they may have it.

According to PW Insider, WWE sent out a company email to all employees telling them to work from home if they have the capability of doing it. This is indeed being done for the “foreseeable future” to help battle the outbreak of the coronavirus.

For quite some time now, WWE has had a number of different departments working remotely to test out how it would work. With the pandemic becoming much worse than originally feared, it has spread to even more departments and now the entire company so that employees can stay as safe as possible.

This past week, WWE moved Friday Night SmackDown from its scheduled event in Detroit to the WWE Performance Center. Not only was the last minute move made, but it was an event also held in front of an empty arena with only necessary personnel in attendance.

The same is being done this week for Monday Night Raw as it has also been moved to the Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE has a number of big decisions and obstacles in their immediate path in regard to COVID-19 and one is WrestleMania 36. Tampa city officials met this week to discuss the postponement or cancellation of “major” events in the city with the biggest wrestling event of 2020 being among them.

City officials said there was still a bit of time left to wait before making a decision, but they would “pull the plug” if WWE didn’t act soon.

It is obvious that WWE is taking the COVID-19 outbreak very seriously as is most everyone else around the world. Having headquarter employees work remotely from home is one ideal way of not having the coronavirus spread, but how long will it last? No-one knows just how long things are going to be this way, but Vince McMahon’s company having their headquarters empty of employees is a serious move made in the mindset of health and safety.