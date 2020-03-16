Katie Bell Flaunts Cleavage In New Selfies On Instagram

Katie Bell has been posting plenty of lingerie pics lately on her Instagram page, but she switched it up yesterday with a couple of new selfies. The hottie posed in a strapless top and took the snaps outdoors.

In the first photo, the model glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face with her lips parted. Only a hint of her pink top was visible at the bottom of the frame with her cleavage left on full show. The stunner wore her hair down in a heavy right part with her locks obscuring half of her right eye. Her locks featured small waves toward the bottom and were brushed in front of both shoulders.

The sensation added to the glam of her look with her impeccable makeup application. Katie sported extra long lashes, heavy liner on her upper lids, and liner on her lower lids. She rocked a glossy light pink lipstick and a dusting of blush.

The model accessorized with a short gold choker necklace with small Christian crosses throughout.

Katie stood outside on the street with views of a white building behind her. The image was shot on a sunny day with the sunlight bathing the left side of her body.

For the second photo, the beauty offered a different look at her incredible physique. This time, more of her shirt was visible, which had a velvet-like texture with light pink accents throughout. Katie glanced down at the camera with her lips pursed in a flirty manner. Her sparkling stud earrings also peeked through.

The update has been liked over 106,100 times, and the model’s many followers took to the comments section to react to the share.

“There is a heaven,” gushed a fan.

“You are so sweet,” declared a second supporter.

Others responded to her question in the caption.

“It’s obviously gonna be with you lol, you’re so beautiful,” raved a third admirer.

“You’re high on my list,” wrote a social media user.

The model also posted another photo series yesterday, that time flaunting her cleavage in a navy blue lacy lingerie set. The bra had jagged lace along her cleavage and below her chest, and she wore a pair of matching thong bottoms. The bombshell sat on a white acrylic chair in a modern bathroom with a walk-in shower with clear glass walls. Her flirty makeup application included dark mascara, purple eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. She accessorized with a butterfly charm necklace.