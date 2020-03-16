AEW News: Tony Khan Says Company Won’t ‘Oversaturate’ The Market With Content, Discusses Second Show

There’s a lot of wrestling out there these days, and sometimes it’s difficult to keep up with everything that’s going on. WWE alone produces nine hours worth of shows every week, and that’s not including their specials. According to All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan, however, the company won’t overwhelm fans with weekly programming.

Speaking to the AEW Unrestricted podcast, by the way of 411 Mania, Khan said that Dynamite will remain the company’s priority, though it won’t be the only show that fans who are hungry for more content will get to see in the coming months.

“I think there’s a sweet spot, so I’m never going to try to produce so many shows that you can’t keep track of what we’re doing. To me, a two hour Dynamite and now, the new one hour show we’re going to develop, is the perfect amount of TV. If you want more content, we’re going to put things on YouTube, we’ll put things on BR Live, but really, I think, a two hour wrestling show and an additional one hour television show as a complimentary show I think is going to be really strong.”

At the time of this writing, the company uploads dark matches and special featurettes to its YouTube channel. However, as documented by Forbes, WarnerMedia recently extended their deal with AEW until 2023 and commissioned a second weekly show.

Dynamite fans – We hope you're ready!

After weeks of taunting, the #exaltedone will be revealed, and the #BestFriends face #TheLuchaBrothers and which team gets the advantage? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/NAifCFjBnj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 16, 2020

Dynamite has been performing above expectations for WarnerMedia and TNT, so it’s understandable why the way more wrestling action. As the Forbes report highlights, the show was expected to attract between 400,000 and 500,000 viewers, but since debuting in October it’s consistently attracted just under a million viewers per episode.

However, given the size of AEW’s roster, a second show is a wise move in order to give the talent more exposure. The company has a tendency to recruit the best talent available, and they all need a platform to showcase their skills.

During the interview, Khan also addressed the alleged ratings war with WWE NXT on Wednesday nights. According to Khan, AEW is only competing with themselves because they’re always trying to put out the best show they can, and rectify any mistakes they make when something goes wrong.

However, WWE apparently view AEW as competition. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chris Jericho said that WWE’s mentality is to crush their opposition, and the fact Dynamite consistently beats NXT in the ratings is probably embarrassing their so-called rivals.