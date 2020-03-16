Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Polka Dot Crop Top And Black Skirt: ‘Belly Dancer Or Genie In A Bottle?’

UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste shared a throwback photo of herself last year in Italy on Instagram amid the national emergency in the United States due to COVID-19. She wished the country, which is currently in lockdown due to the virus, well as it recovers from the devastation wrought by the virus.

In the photograph, Arianny stood in front of a mirror and held her white iPhone up to take an old-school selfie as she stood in front of a white door. The model wore a polka-dot, off the shoulders, crop top that was held together in the center with a gold heart charm. The look showed off her ample cleavage as well as her flat stomach. The sleeves ballooned out over her arms and cinched in with elastic at her wrists. She paired the sexy top with a black miniskirt that hugged her hips and flared out just passed them. A silver belt made with three different styles of chain added an interesting visual to Arianny’s outfit.

The brunette beauty’s heavily highlighted hair was straight with a deep side part, and she wore it swept over to one side. Arianny kept her makeup neutral, and a shiny nude colored gloss dress attention to her full lips. The UFC octagon girl accessorized with a gold necklace that nestled at the top of her cleavage. She also wore several gold rings, a gold bracelet, and a gold watch. A pale manicure completed the look.

Arianny’s followers quickly showed their support with more than 16,400 hitting the “like” button. Plus, nearly 230 Instagram users also left the model a comment in the reply section of her post. The flame emoji appeared throughout, indicating that fans felt the look was fire.

“I dream of Arianny,” wrote one fan in a play on words alluding to the I Dream Of Genie TV show.

“Either way, where do we rub?” a second follower joked.

“Genie in a bottle, take care and stay safe, Arianny,” advised a third Instagram user who also included a double heart emoji and several smilies.

“You look gorgeous and beautiful, and I said belly dance girl,” declared a fourth fan of the look.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the UFC ring girl showed off her curvy figure in a tropical print bikini that her Instagram followers loved. In her post, she urged people to be the light when things seemed dark, which was likely a reference to the turmoil the world is experiencing right now amidst the pandemic.