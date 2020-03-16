Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Are Not ‘F—ing Around’ Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Reported Pregnancy

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were seen out sporting masks and protective gear amid fears about the coronavirus.

Celebrities are often important models of behavior, especially during a crisis. The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is the kind of crisis where celebrities can help the public understand how important it is to take certain steps, and how seriously any given crisis should be taken. Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas were seeking to model that kind of behavior when the couple was seen sporting protective masks and gloves while they were driving around, according to The Daily Mail.

Turner posted a photo to her Instagram story of the couple in the car together looking casual in masks and gloves with the caption, “No f—ing around. Stay safe everyone.”

The post comes following the couple’s return from their “babymoon,” where they were reportedly celebrating the impending birth of their first child together.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told Just Jared last month.

While the couple has yet to announce the pregnancy publicly, reports suggest that the couple is already making preparations for the baby’s arrival. Turner is also working to accommodate her growing baby bump, according to another source that spoke with Just Jared.

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” the source said.

Turner and Jonas got married in Las Vegas in May of 2019. The couple then had another ceremony the next month in France.

After the two got married, reports suggest that they always planned on becoming parents.

“Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan. They’ve always known they’ve wanted kids,” an insider told Us Weekly.

The two have been together since 2016, and although they have been silent about the news publicly, they have apparently been eager to celebrate it with friends and family. Now, as concerns around coronavirus continue to escalate, it seems that the couple is willing to take every precaution possible.

Jonas is also taking those precautions in his professional life. Prior to the spread of the virus, the Jonas Brothers were planning a residency in Las Vegas. The residency, which was set to start on April 1 and last through April 18, was canceled by the brothers in response to the virus. In their statement canceling, the band said that they had not made the decision lightly, in part because they were so excited to have the chance to perform. Ultimately, though, they said that the cancellation was necessary for the safety of their audiences and the public more generally.