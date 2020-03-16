WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Cain Velasquez Sharing Photo With Ronda Rousey Revealed

Rumors of Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez returning to WWE were fueled last week when the latter took to social media to reveal that he bumped into her at the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The former UFC fighters also posed for a picture together, which Velasquez also shared on social media, which reportedly didn’t sit too well with Vince McMahon.

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, the WWE chairman was angry because he wants to keep the company’s plans for Rousey top secret for now. One employee supposedly said that McMahon wanted whoever leaked the photo to be fired, only to realize that it was Velasquez’s doing later on.

However, another employee disputed these claims, telling Meltzer that the boss and everyone else in the office laughed about it and moved on with business as usual. It remains to be seen which report is accurate, but the fact both of them were at WWE’s headquarters suggests that both superstars will be returning to the squared circle in the near future.

Fans expecting to see either of them return soon might be disappointed, though. According to Meltzer, WWE has had meetings with several talents recently in the wake of some corporate restructuring. He also revealed that talent has been meeting with different departments, so the meetings with Rousey and Velasquez might not even have been related to their in-ring returns.

Rousey has been out of action since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her Raw Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch in a main event triple threat match that also involved Charlotte Flair. It is believed that she’s taken time off to start a family, though the former UFC star has since revealed that she’s just taking life as it comes.

Velasquez, meanwhile, hasn’t appeared on WWE television since October. He lost in a matter of seconds to his former UFC rival Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. As WrestlingNews.co previously reported, the reason for the squash match was reportedly because Velasquez needed knee surgery at the time, but Velasquez denied being hurt, even though he’s had consistent injury problems throughout his career.

In recent months, both superstars have been the subject of WrestleMania 36 rumors. Many fans and pundits speculated that Rousey would face Lynch and Velasquez would have a rubber match with Lesnar. However, now that Lynch is defending her title against Shayna Baszler and Lesnar is facing Drew McIntyre, it’s unlikely that either competitor will return until after the pay-per-view.