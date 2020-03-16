‘Maxim’ Hottie Rachel Bush Stuns In A Tiny Yellow String Bikini, Asks Fans If They’re Self-Quarantining

Rachel was pictured spraying herself with water.

Rachel Bush squeezed her voluptuous curves in a tiny bikini during a trip to Mexico. On Sunday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share a set of photos of her scanty swimwear with her 1.3 million followers. Her post included a question that was related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her steamy snapshots, Rachel was pictured sporting a yellow string bikini that could barely contain her curvaceous cleavage. Her classic triangle top was riding up, and its bottom string was digging into her chest. This caused quite a bit of underboob spillage.

Rachel’s matching bottoms also left little to the imagination. They were an adjustable loincloth design, and the model was wearing them scrunched up to show as much skin as possible. She had her bottoms’ ties pulled up high so that the thin strings arched over her curvy hips.

Rachel was posing with her elbows bent so that her arms weren’t blocking the view of her sculpted midsection. Her abs were impressively defined.

The model stood at an angle that helped to accentuate her hourglass shape, including her round derriere. She was also showing off her shapely thighs and the curve of her back.

Most of Rachel’s face was covered by her left hand and arm in both of her photos. She was wearing her waist-length brunette tresses down with a deep side part. This made her blond highlights really pop on the left side.

Rachel accessorized her barely-there bikini with a silver bangle bracelet, a belly button ring, and a cowry shell anklet. In her second photo, Rachel was using a silver handheld sprayer to rinse off her stomach. She was holding it close to her belly.

Rachel was standing on a carpet of green grass in front of a backdrop of tall trees and a sandy beach that was covered with thatched beach umbrellas and chairs. The model geotagged the location of her photo as Punta De Mita, Nayarit, Mexico.

In the caption of her post, Rachel asked her followers if they’re self-quarantining. This was obviously a reference to the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“I was told by experts that I need to quarantine at your spot,” read one cheeky response to Rachel’s question.

“If you are, we are,” another fan wrote.

One of Rachel’s followers parroted her question back to her by asking if she was planning on self-quarantining, and she answered in the affirmative.

Many of Rachel’s fans were too impressed with her photos to respond to her quarantine query.

“Damn, your body is literally banginnn,” one commenter remarked.

“How are you even possible,” another admirer wrote.

Rachel clearly hasn’t let the coronavirus bring her globe-trotting lifestyle to a halt just yet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she also jetted off to Brazil early this month.