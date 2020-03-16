Taylor Swift Begs Fans To Take Precaution In Wake Of The Coronavirus, ‘We Need To Make Sacrifices’

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to urge her fans to take the coronavirus seriously and not put themselves in any unnecessary danger.

Taylor Swift turned to Instagram on Sunday to urge her fans to take the coronavirus seriously and stay home. In a lengthy note the star posted to her Instagram story, she begged her fans to understand the severity of the crisis our nation currently faces with this pandemic and ever growing numbers of confirmed cases, according to The Rolling Stone.

It’s clear that Swift isn’t messing around in terms of this outbreak and she doesn’t want others to either. She even shared her fears and frustrations regarding the fact that many Americans are not yet partaking in social distancing but continue to go out and about to parties and restaurants. Swift condemned this behavior and emphasized the importance of making sacrifices right now for the sake of all.

“I love you so much and need to express my concern that things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get-togethers and hangs and parties still happening. This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time, but we need to make sacrifices right now.”

Swift isn’t the only celebrity that has promoted and is practicing isolation during this concerning time. Ariana Grande also released a statement voicing her frustration over those that are not taking the situation seriously and going about their lives as normal.

“It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly,” she wrote in a tweet, condemning those that believe they are invincible and will not catch the virus.

While a healthy, younger individual that doesn’t suffer from other health problems likely can and will survive the coronavirus, they can easily pass it on to someone who’s immune system isn’t as strong, such as an elderly person or someone with diabetes.

There is still a lot that doctors and scientists don’t know about this virus and how it is spread. Perhaps the scariest aspect regarding the outbreak is the unknowns and the lack of a vaccine or cure. It’s for these reasons that both the CDC and the government have urged Americans to cancel unnecessary large public gatherings, as The Inquisitr previously reported. This doesn’t just mean things like sports performances and concerts, but even school and work. In fact, schools around the nation are closing and shifting to remote learning and production upon countless shows and movies has been halted.