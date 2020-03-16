Fox News Has Been ‘Getting People Killed For Years,’ Writer Says

During his Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s AM Joy, writer and former Media Matters staffer Eric Boehlert took aim at Fox News and its controversial coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, Breitbart reported.

“Anyone waiting for Rupert Murdoch to do the honorable thing will wait a very long time after someone who has watched him for 20 years,” he said. “Fox News has been getting people killed for years.”

Boehlert pointed to the network’s coverage against expanding Medicaid and its “crusade” against making health care affordable for everyday Americans.

Speaking of the coronavirus coverage, Boehlert suggested that it was nothing out of the ordinary, but admitted the current situation is “far more dire.”

“I mean, I’ve been watching and documenting Fox News for 15 years. I mean, it is a cancer on this country. There is no doubt about it. So who knows what they are going to do. Their programming is to vilify and stir hatred.”

According to Boehlert, Fox News’ most “hardcore” viewers are the type to go all-in on the topics the network is presenting, even in the case of a pandemic.

“They believe misinformation about everything,” he said. “And that is the danger of Fox News.”

Boehlert is far from the only one who has been critical of Fox News’ coverage of COVID-19. As reported by CNN, many of the network’s top hosts and personalities have chosen to downplay the severity of the coronavirus. According to Sean Hannity, the “mass hysteria” surrounding the virus has been used as a weapon to harm the presidency of Donald Trump, who recently declared a national emergency to fight the pandemic.

pts i wanted to stress during this crisis: -Murdoch is a deeply dishonorable man

-Fox News has been getting people killed for years

-Fox News is a cancer on this country. @amjoyshow pic.twitter.com/HGouZxrjby — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) March 15, 2020

As noted by CNN, multiple people on the network compared the current coronavirus death toll to that of the seasonal flu and suggested that the novel virus is less harmful. Although CNN noted that some Fox News personalities — such as Harris Faulkner — spoke to doctors who gave “sound medical advice,” the majority of its coverage is allegedly aimed toward painting the response to the coronavirus as hysteric as opposed to reasonable.

In one example, Hannity compared the deaths from the coronavirus to those from the flu, even though he spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the night before. During the appearance, Fauci told him that the COVID-19 mortality rate is 10 times higher than that of the common flu, suggesting that Hannity knew he was misleading the public about the danger of the virus.

Conversely, Tucker Carlson has taken the disease seriously from the start and reportedly traveled to Mar-a-Lago on March 7 to urge Trump to do the same.