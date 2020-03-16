Jen Selter Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In Tight White Leggings And Matching Sports Bra

Fitness model Jen Selter tantalized her 12.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a short video clip taken at home in her Manhattan apartment. Jen didn’t include a location in the geotag of her post, but she posed in front of a series of white floating shelves filled with sneakers in every shade under the sun, a background that Jen has taken video footage in front of before.

The brunette bombshell captured her sculpted physique on her cell phone camera, posing in front of a large mirror. She rocked a pair of high-waisted white leggings that came to just underneath her belly button. The pants clung to her toned thighs and showed off her sculpted legs before getting a bit looser around her calves for a casual look.

Jen paired the leggings with a simple white sports bra that had a v-neck neckline. The neckline revealed a hint of cleavage, and a semi-sheer panel at the top of the sports bra showed a little extra skin.

Jen finished off the ensemble with a white baseball cap and a pair of white sneakers for a monochromatic look. Her long brunette locks hung down in a sleek style.

She started the video with one arm extended above her head, and then brought it down to her hips, where she tugged the waist band of her leggings down slightly. The move showed off even more of her chiselled abs, and she stuck her tongue out at one point for a playful vibe.

In the caption of her post, Jen filled her fans in on a new initiative she was working on, a live at home workout that her fans could check out for free. She also let her fans know that the sizzling ensemble she rocked in the video was from the brand Alo Yoga.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of her sculpted physique, and the post racked up over 157,800 views within just two hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and the post received 211 comments.

“You look amazing girl!” one follower said.

“Those abs are goallsss,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“Can’t wait to work out together,” one follower said, evidently planning to check out the free workout Jen mentioned in the caption.

“Wow, footwear up the wazooo!” another fan said, stunned by the amount of shoes visible on the wall behind Jen.

The fit brunette frequently flaunts her toned physique in activewear, and just recently shared another at-home workout video with her eager audience. As The Inquisitr reported, Jen rocked lime green leggings and a gray sports bra as she did several moves, including side leg-lifts and jumping lunges.