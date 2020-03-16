Donald Trump Reportedly Says Coronavirus Can Help His Political Agenda To Close US Border

President Donald Trump reportedly believes that the upside to the coronavirus is that it will help him promote his political agenda, which includes closing off U.S. borders to immigrants.

In a recent report from The Washington Post, an insider says that Trump appeared at an event last weekend at his private Florida known as called Mar-a-Lago where he claimed that the pandemic could help him push his anti-immigration agenda.

“At his resort that evening, Trump told the donors that ‘nobody is blaming us’ for the virus, according to an account from another guest who asked for anonymity to quote the president’s private remarks,” the Post writes. “Despite big drops in the stock markets, the president seemed eager to spin the potential upside — that the closing of borders around the world would promote his ‘America First’ agenda.”

The president was at the so-called “Southern White House” along with wealthy donors attending a Republican National Committee retreat and friends present to celebrate his son’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was celebrating her birthday that weekend.

While there, Trump allegedly expressed the belief that he wouldn’t experience any fallout for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but that it might enable him to further his message.

One insider claims that Trump said that the travel industry might be hurt, but he has said that people shouldn’t travel outside of the U.S. anyway.

“Certain industries are going to be hit very hard — cruise ships and airlines and certain industries,” he said. “I’ve been saying for a long time people should stay in our country and travel in our country.”

That might happen now, he said.

An individual present at the event says that Trump seemed to be in a positive mood and wasn’t concerned about the virus on a personal level, though reports have claimed that he is privately concerned about contracting the virus.

Trump has received criticism for his handling of the coronavirus, with some critics arguing that he seems overly focused on limiting travel and closing U.S. borders to foreigners over addressing the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the country.

Trump has repeatedly called the virus “foreign” in origin, and has pointed to China as the cause of the pandemic. One of his first moves was to restrict travel from China in order to limit the virus’ spread.

More recently, Trump banned travel from Europe, while initially exempting the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The Trump administration has also recently said that immigration across the U.S. borders can overwhelm the medical system within the country, and Trump has claimed that immigrants can carry disease into the U.S.