‘One Piece’ Episode 925 Preview, Spoilers: Germa 66’s Stealth Black Appearing In Wano

The latest chapter of One Piece featured the start of the battle between Straw Hat Pirates cook Vinsmoke Sanji and Beast Pirates Headliner Page One. Sanji and his comrades originally planned to escape and hide but after hearing the voice of a woman screaming, Black Leg decided to return to the Flower Capital and face Page One. Unfortunately, despite catching the enemy off guard, Sanji was still unable to knock Page One out using Diable Jambe Concasser Crush.

With his normal attacks didn’t seem to have any effect against Page One and with Beast Pirates Headliners Basil Hawkins and X Drake approaching, Sanji is left with no choice but to use the Germa 66’s technology. According to the preview, One Piece Episode 925, which is titled “Dashing! The Righteous Soba Mask!,” is set to feature Sanji wearing Germa 66’s Raid Suit No. 3 that was given to him by his brothers before they parted ways at the Whole Cake Island.

“A jet-black Raid Suit and a skull belt! On his feet are devices that accelerate him to the speed of light! Wearing a cape with the number 3 on it, a new hero appears in the Flower Capital! Shouldering the people’s expectations, he fights the Animal Kingdom Pirates!”

A ruthless Marine with a mission to capture the Straw Hats. Happy birthday, Smoker! ???????? #onepiece pic.twitter.com/bZMGrz229g — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) March 14, 2020

Despite his strong hatred towards the Vinsmoke family, Sanji still ended up using the Germa’s 66 Raid Suit. The main reason why Sanji decided to wear the Germa 66’s Raid Suit is to hide his identity from the two other Beast Pirates headliners heading into their location – Hawkins and X Drake. Hawkins, the captain of the Hawkins Pirates, and X Drake, the captain of the Drake Pirates, are both members of the Worst Generation that wreaked havoc at the Sabaody Archipelago. Though years have passed since the incident, Hawkins and X Drake are still familiar with the faces of all the members of the Straw Hat Pirates.

However, as hinted in the preview for One Piece Episode 925, Germa’s 66 Raid Suit No. 3 which is also known as Stealth Black would not only prevent Sanji from being recognized by Hawkins and X Drake but it would also allow him to boost his performance in his ongoing battle against Page One. Stealth Black is set to tremendously improve Sanji’s speed and the power of his attacks.

Also, Stealth Black would enable Sanji to blend with his environment so well that he effectively becomes invisible. Sanji has been dreaming of obtaining the devil fruit that allows the user to become invisible. Using Germa 66’s Raid Suit No. 3, Sanji’s dream would finally come true without sacrificing his ability to swim.