Angelina Jolie Heads To The Store To Gather Up Groceries In Wake Of Coronavirus Panic

Angelina Jolie looked fashionable and in good spirits while she and her daughter Vivienne headed to the grocery on Sunday.

Even Angelina Jolie is heading to the grocery store to stock up on necessities in wake of the coronavirus panic that has caused thousands of Americans to flock to their nearest grocery stores. The actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California on Saturday with her 11-year-old daughter Vivienne along side her, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Jolie chose the store Lassens to do her shopping which is a natural food and vitamin store. Despite the panic that is gripping the nation due to the pandemic, Jolie looked as cheerful as she could be. She was smiling and appeared to be in relatively good spirits. Despite the fact that it seemed to be primarily a casual outing, Jolie appeared as fashionable as ever. She wore a long white layered dress with ornate embroidered flowers along with a long tan trench coat, her purse strung over one shoulder. The actress was makeup free and wore her hair up in a bun. She accessorized with a pair of large sunglasses that helped to shield her face from the flashing cameras pointed at her and her daughter. She finished the look off with a pair of light pink flats.

In one hand Jolie held a coffee cup and in the other she clung to some jam packed grocery bags. She shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. In addition to Vivienne, Jolie is the mother of Shiloh, Maddox Chivan, Zahara Marley, Knox Léon and Pax Thien. Maddox, Zahara and Pax were all adopted and Jolie gave birth to Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox.

Pitt and Jolie fought over custody for the children after their split in 2016 and the children currently reside with their mother. It is not clear as to what sort of co-parenting relationship the former couple has today. However, it is known that Pitt is still able to see his children.

Jolie isn’t the only one who is trying to get prepared in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. She is among many trying to take extra precaution by gathering up anything they might need in coming weeks in order to avoid going out in public and exposing themselves to the virus.

Nevertheless, President Donald Trump is reportedly not worried.

“We’re gonna all be great, we’re gonna be so good. Relax. We’re doing great. It all will pass,” he said, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

There have been 559 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Sunday.