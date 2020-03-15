U.S. Must ‘Emergency-Proof’ Election, In Case Donald Trump Tries To Postpone Due To Coronavirus, Author Says

Donald Trump may attempt to use coronavirus to call off the November election, just as Boris Johnson recently cancelled elections in the United Kingdom,

As the coronavirus pandemic leads to shutdowns of large public gatherings in states across the country, in an effort to slow spread of the virus, one expert on voting rights has warned that Donald Trump may use the outbreak to postpone or cancel the 2020 presidential election in November.

“In a democracy, the vote must go on,” wrote David Daley, a senior fellow at the election reform advocacy group FairVote, in an essay for Salon.

Daley noted that the coronavirus outbreak has already led to election postponements both in the U.S. and abroad. In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off nationwide local and mayoral elections previously scheduled to take place in May, according to The Independent.

Though the country’s elections commission had recommended a six-month delay in the elections, Johnson instead pushed the voting back a full year, according to the Independent report. Even though Johnson’s government suspended the elections, schools, government offices, and even many sporting events have been allowed to remain in operation, the paper reported.

In the U.S., both Louisiana and Georgia have postponed elections as a result of the coronavirus, just in the last week.

“That means the time to protect the election is now,” Daley wrote in his Salon essay.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended U.K. elections scheduled for May. Simon Dawson / Getty Images

Daley’s concern that Trump may use the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to cancel or postpone the November election echoed a warning issued by forensic psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee of Yale University earlier in the week. Lee predicted that Trump would blame deaths caused by the outbreak on former President Barack Obama, “and people will believe him.”

The first step in the process of safeguarding elections from a coronavirus-inspired cancellation would be to allow nationwide mail-in voting, Daley wrote. He pointed out that 34 states now allow easy voting by mail, but 16 allow voters to mail in their ballots only under “specific and limited conditions.”

The conversation over how to implement nationwide mail-in voting must start immediately, Daley wrote, because the Trump administration may act quickly to suspend the elections.

“An administration that has already granted itself extraordinary emergency powers could then begin to make the case that November’s elections ought to be postponed,” wrote the author of the book, Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy.

Trump, Daley wrote in his essay, must not be allowed to take the coronavirus crisis that his own administration has bungled, and use it as an excuse to avoid an electoral defeat at the ballot box in November.