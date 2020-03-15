Hannah Palmer Flashes Sideboob In A Black Swimsuit As She Holds Hands With A Pal

Hannah teamed up with Amanda Trivizas for a steamy video.

Hannah Palmer usually flies solo when she films one of the sizzling social media videos that requires her to wear the skimpiest of swimsuits. However, she was joined by an equally attractive companion for her latest slow-motion seaside stroll.

On Sunday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share a new promotional video for Bang Energy drinks with her 1.3 million followers. Hannah’s choice of apparel was not a bikini this time. Instead, she opted to rock a black one-piece. However, while her midriff was covered up, she still managed to expose an impressive amount of skin.

The sides of Hannah’s bathing suit were pretty much nonexistent; the garment was held together by two thick straps that were secured in place by plastic side release buckles. When she was posing from the side, Hannah was showing off a massive amount of sideboob. Her voluptuous chest could also be seen spilling out of the sides her bathing suit from the front.

Hannah’s costar, fellow model Amanda Trivizas, was a bit more covered up in her snakeskin print one-piece. Her one-shoulder swimsuit featured a large cutout on the left side that extended over much of the upper portion of her midsection. The garment also had high-cut leg openings and a cheeky back that showed off the dark-haired beauty’s peachy backside.

In the video, Hannah was shown posing on her knees on the sandy shore of a stunning beach. She also placed her pert posterior against a palm tree and arched her back as she gave the camera a sultry look. In another shot, Amanda leaned forward to show off her ample cleavage.

The brunette bombshell and the her golden-haired friend were also filmed from the front as they held hands and walked away from the crashing turquoise waves behind them.

Unsurprisingly, the video of the two “beach bums” was a big hit with Hannah’s followers. Over the span of an hour, it racked up over 14,000 likes and over 200 comments.

“In stressful times like these, this is the content we appreciate. Thank you!” read one response to Hannah’s Instagram post.

“The two hottest sexiest woman alive,” another admirer remarked.

“Absolutely gorgeous ladies!” a third comment read.

“This is what we want during quarantine,” a fourth fan wrote.

Some fans seemingly didn’t know what to say, choosing instead to respond to the video with strings of heart-eye and fire emoji.

Hannah was alone on the beach in the Bang Energy video that she shared last weekend, but her swimsuit was in two pieces. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the curvaceous model was shown flaunting her hourglass figure in a pink string bikini.