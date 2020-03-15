Swedish Fitness Star Anna Nystrom Sizzles In A Mini Dress And Thigh High Boots

Swedish Instagram star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.6 million social media followers on Sunday after she posted a picture where she sizzled in a mini dress and black thigh high boots.

The Scandinavian stunner first rose to social media fame after documenting her wellness journey, and soon became one of the five most followed Instagram accounts in Sweden. Anna has since branched out to include pictures from other aspects of her life, including her vacations, meals, and fashion.

Her latest picture is an example in the fashion category, and is already winning high praise from fans. In the shot, Anna wore a grey blazer-style mini dress. The garment is a charcoal grey, with black piping around the pockets and lapel to give an extra accent of elegance. A black leather belt cinched at Anna’s waist, showcasing her incredible hourglass figure.

To keep herself warm in the still chilly temperatures, the blond beauty made sure to wear a pair of sheer black stockings and completed the look with over-the-knee black suede boots.

To keep focus purely on her ensemble, the stunner wore no accessories. Her makeup was her signature style, consisting of brown eyeshadow, mascara, and a natural lip color. Anna’s hair was styled into a classic blow-out, and her long blond locks cascaded down nearly to reach her waist.

Showcasing her modeling chops, the social media star posed with one hand at her cheek and the other brushing the hem of her sleeve.

The setting for the photograph was outside a white house, adding to the neutral palette of the picture. Further in the background was a tree trunk that almost perfectly matched Anna’s attire.

In the caption, Anna urged her followers to stay “calm” despite the growing coronavirus crisis and take “extra good care” of themselves. She also hinted at some new at-home exercises that she was thinking of sharing with her followers.

Fans loved the update, and awarded the shot over 55,000 likes and more than 550 comments.

“GORGEOUS as always Anna!” one fan raved, along with two heart-eye emoji.

“Stunning beauty,” added another, with a kissing face and black heart.

“You are very beautiful,” wrote a third, adding two red rose emoji.

“Be safe for me Anna,” wished a fourth, along with a red heart.

The wintery scene is a far cry from Anna’s recent holiday pics taken in Dubai. For example, Anna previously floored her fans after wearing a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes while sunning on the beach in the Middle Eastern nation, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.