50 Cent Heads To The Club Despite Calls For Social Distancing In Wake Of The Coronavirus

Rapper 50 Cent, who’s real name is Curtis James Jackson III, appeared not to be overly worried about the coronavirus on Saturday night as he headed out to a club in New York City, despite urging from the CDC and the government to practice social distancing during this time, according to TMZ.

50 Cent didn’t just go to any bar for his night out, he went to Starlet’s Gentlemen’s club in Woodside, which is just outside of Jackson Heights. This club just so happens to be located in a very high trafficked area where there are already multiple cases of the coronavirus present. The rapper seemed to be having the time of his life, smiling broadly and enjoyed the energy. The club appeared surprisingly full, despite the ever growing pandemic.

50 Cent came with loads of cash that he clearly wasn’t afraid to throw around. He threw stacks of money on stage while strippers danced for him and on him. He was reportedly encouraged to hand out even more money when the DJ at the venue began playing some of his own music. The rapper was notably without any precautionary items such as a face mask or gloves, but he didn’t appear to be concerned about it.

What is strange about 50 Cent’s choice to go out is that there is rising panic in New York City regarding the virus, the city nearly on lock down. Schools and businesses are closing and the once packed full city streets are nearly empty as New Yorkers appear to be showing the utmost caution. As of Sunday, New York is currently the state with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

While 50 Cent might not be worried about the coronavirus, he is well aware of it. His current project, a spinoff series called Power, just had to postpone production due to the threat of the virus and the call for unnecessary public gatherings to be cancelled.

The rapper defended his decision behind the postponement in a recent Instagram photo.

“I had to do it we were the last production still working,” he said in his caption.

The rapper also poked fun at the virus just last weekend when he posted a photo to Instagram of a CNN news headline that read “constant sex kills coronavirus.”

“Oh ok we gonna be alright,” he said, tagging fellow rapper Young Ma, who’s real name is Katorah Marrero.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been 559 new reports of the coronavirus in the United States as of Sunday.