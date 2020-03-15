‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Bares Cleavage In Colorful Teddy: ‘Sunday Self Quarantine’

Former Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward is helping her Instagram followers get through their social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic by sharing a sexy post of herself practicing her own self-quarantine.

In the photo, Maitland stood in a bathroom in front of a stall, and she held her mobile phone up to take the old-school style selfie in the mirror. The adult film star wore a multi-colored, floral patterned, high-cut teddy that featured a deep v-neck, which gave viewers a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. She posed with one hip popped out, and her head tilted to one side, which showcased her voluptuous curves. Brown eyeshadow and black eyeliner and mascara made the actress’s pale blue eyes stand out in the picture. Light blush highlighted Maitland’s cheekbones and a pale pink lip color filled in her full lips. The redheaded beauty wore her hair straight with a center part, and strands hung over her shoulders and flowed down her back.

Within minutes, Maitland’s Instagram followers expressed their appreciation for her post, which might have brightened up their gloomy Sunday social distancing. More than 18,000 fans hit the “like” button, and almost 250 took the time to type out a reply in the comments section praising the actress for her uplifting photo. Many comments included the flame emoji, which indicated that a lot of the actress’s followers felt the look was pure fire. In the caption, she asked if anybody was joining her in the quarantine, which ended up being the subject of many of the replies.

“Joining you would be the opposite of self quarantining, wouldn’t it?… While I think you are gorgeous (red rose for you), I am also in another state. Stay safe, Maitland,” advised one follower who also included a red rose emoji.

“I would love to join you for a few years,” a second fan admitted.

“Very attractive lady. I love your facial features, your beautiful hai,r your wonderful breasts, and your beautiful bedroom eyes,” noted a third Instagram user.

“If you need company, I’ll be more than glad to keep you company,” a fourth follower offered.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Deeper actress posed with a friend outside on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wearing nothing but a matching bra and panty set. She and her friend were promoting something big, and it looked like they managed to capture a lot of attention from people on the street that day.