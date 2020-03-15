‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Walks Her Dog In Figure-Hugging Yoga Pants

Pro golfer Paige Spiranac just wowed her 2.3 million Instagram followers once again after posting a double-picture update where she stunned in athleisure clothing while going for a walk with her dog, Niko.

For the occasion, Paige dressed in a sports bra and tight yoga pants. The sports bra was a simple white style with a deep-v neckline and ruching at the center of the bust that expertly highlighted the golfer’s incredible figure.

Paige coupled the white sports bra with a pair of light grey yoga pants. The fabric clung to her every curve and the high-waisted style made sure to emphasize her hourglass shape.

The winning ensemble is one that Paige is used to modeling, as the golf star first shot to social media fame thanks to her pictures where she wore similar clothing on the green.

The Instagram star completed the look with a pair of bright blue sneakers and green socks that added a fun pop of color to the outfit. To shield her eyes from the sun, she wore a pair of chic black sunglasses, and she styled her hair into a practical ponytail.

In the first of the two shots, Paige kneeled down next to her dog, placing her hand on Niko’s little pet bandana. Behind her was a beautiful background of lush green trees and mountains.

The second picture shows blond beauty from behind in a pose that offers the camera full view of her pert posterior. Paige smiles while looking over her shoulder and holding onto Niko’s leash. An array of bright yellow flowers are in the distance.

In her caption, Paige noted that she and Niko had more time to go on walks and that her pet was enjoying the change of pace. She also urged her followers to stay safe and wash their hands to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Fans loved the double-picture update, where it earned close to 60,000 likes and over 740 comments in under two hours.

“Looking absolutely gorgeous….glad he’s enjoying his extra walks stay safe,” one fan wrote, adding a smiley-face emoji.

“A Goddess!!!” raved a second, along with a black heart.

“What a gorgeous animal and the dog is quite nice as well,” joked a third, adding the silly, kissing, and laughing-with-tears face emoji.

“You’re an incredibly beautiful woman,” sweetly concluded a fourth with a plethora of thumbs up signs.

Followers will no doubt particularly appreciate the positive upload as it comes after the stunner had previously confessed that she had been bullied because of her looks, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.