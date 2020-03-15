Demi Rose Stuns In A Cheetah-Print Thong Bikini

Demi Rose wowed her 13.4 million followers with one of her latest uploads on her Instagram story, posting a video of herself wearing a low-cut thong bikini that showcased all of her assets.

The British beauty had been in Courchevel, a ski resort in France. She took to her story to share numerous clips from the trip to the French Alps, including multiple sexy shots of herself in everything from bikinis to sultry leatherwear.

In the video, Demi posed for the camera, smiling in the mirror as she stood in a pool at what appeared to be a spa. She then batted her eyes flirtatiously and put her mouth to her shoulder, puckering her lips.

From the front of the clip, fans could see the model’s voluptuous cleavage in the brown and black, cheetah-print bikini top. The swimsuit top featured two triangle cups that barely covered Demi’s chest. The top was so tiny, in fact, that she almost spilled out of it. It was tied together by two thin straps that were wrapped into bows on her shoulders.

The mirror angle is what gave followers the view of the British bombshell’s curvy derriere. She held the camera sideways in order to get the best full body shot.

Stones & Bones and Toshi’s “Amahloni” blasted in the background.

Her long, brunette locks were done up in an updo and brushed away from her face.

She wore the “Light Beauty” Instagram filter, which gave her smooth skin and rosy cheeks.

As for her makeup, Demi’s eyebrows were shaped and groomed. They arched high above her eyes.

Her lashes were coated with black mascara. They fanned out and curled upwards and outwards, giving a cat-eye appearance. She wore heavy dark eyeliner on her lids. The apples of her cheeks were pink and dusted with frosty white highlighter, making her cheekbones pop.

Her lips were painted a dusty rose color.

She wore a small, silver cross necklace around her neck.

While Demi’s Instagram story and Instagram grid are always filled with risqué photos of the model, her latest pictures have been sexier than ever.

One such example is the model’s newest photo, which featured her laying on a lounge chair with a friend. In the image, she was completely topless, wearing only thong bikini bottoms.

She also recently shared another topless, braless shot of herself, clad in thin suspenders — the only cover for her bare chest. It seemed as this photo was taken in the French Alps as well, as the background featured a mountain capped with snow.