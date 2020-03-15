Kevin Hart Calls For Positivity In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Outbreak ‘The Sun Will Eventually Come Out’

Rather than giving in to panic comedian Kevin Hart reminded fans of all they have to be grateful for.

As many Americans are becoming increasingly concerned about the coronavirus outbreak, comedian Kevin Hart tried to lighten the mood with a message promoting positivity. On Sunday afternoon he sent out a tweet showing appreciation for his fans and an appreciation for life overall. He encouraged people to remember all that is going right in their lives and all they have to be grateful for rather than giving into the panic and losing hope.

His message of positivity comes as the death toll due to the coronavirus continues to rise, with more cases popping up every day. Due to how harrowing the situation seems, it’s not hard to slip into the habit of looking at things half empty, which Hart discouraged.

“Find positives in the negatives….The sun will eventually come out and shine behind the darkest cloud!!!!! Just giving you some good energy on another Sunday that we are all so blessed to see!!!! I love y’all #LiveLoveLaugh,” he wrote.

Hart also shared this message to Instagram, where it was very well received, many grateful for the reminder. The post quickly gained over 400,000 likes.

“100 percent, what you focus on is what you feel,” one person commented, pointing out the importance of keeping things in perspective.

“Thank you. Needed this. We appreciate this,” wrote another fan.

“Thank you needed those words more than you know. I was sitting here worrying about my finances and need to just be thankful for today,” another person commented.

Hart is of course known for lightening the mood, and knows the power of staying positive. Last year he was in a horrific car accident that left his body badly beaten up. He had to complete months of physical therapy to regain his strength and get back to being able to enjoy his daily life. He always credited his positive mindset for helping him get through the ordeal.

As the coronavirus rages on, positivity is needed now more than ever as many Americans wonder how they will make ends meet if they are unable to go to work and don’t have the ability to work from home. Others can’t go to work even if they want to because school has been cancelled and they have no one to watch their children. The economy is also feeling the effects of the pandemic, the stock market plummeting to new lows.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, President Donald Trump has been criticized for how he has handled the situation, many fearing that he has not taken it seriously enough.