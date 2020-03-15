Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Jokes That She’s Going To ‘Look 12’ Forever And Rocks A Pink Romper

Reginae wore minimal makeup for her outdoor photo shoot.

Reginae Carter is 21 years old, but when it comes to the way she looks, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and TV personality Toya Johnson thinks that the digits in her age could be reversed.

On Saturday, the stylish social media influencer took to Instagram to share two of her latest modeling photos with her fans. In both snapshots, Reginae was pictured wearing a pink and white color block romper with long sleeves. The garment had a row of silver buttons down the front and an elastic waist that accentuated Reginae’s hourglass shape. It also had a collar, belt loops, and two chest pockets.

The romper was short, so Reginae was also showing off her shapely thighs. She was posing from the side in her second snapshot, which revealed that the back of her romper had dark pink pockets that drew the eye to her pert posterior.

Reginae revealed that her romper was from Fashion Nova, one of the brands that she has a partnership with. According to the retailer’s website, her garment is called the “Block the Negativity Romper.”

Reginae has a real talent for mixing affordable clothing and accessories with designer items to create her own distinctive style, and her latest look was a perfect example of her impressive self-styling skills. On her feet, she was wearing a pair of suede Chanel sneakers with a pink and white color palette that was almost an exact match for that of her romper.

Reginae accessorized her ensemble with a leather Chanel waist bag. The purse was also pink, and it featured a silver chain-length belt and a quilted pocket. It added a touch of sophistication to Reginae’s casual look. She was also wearing a silver watch and a silver bangle bracelet.

The fresh-faced beauty kept her makeup to a minimum. The only obvious cosmetic product she was sporting was an application of dark pink lip color.

Reginae is currently sporting long crochet locs, which she wore partially pulled up. In her second photo, she was playfully grabbing the tip of one of her locs, drawing attention to her long manicured fingernails. They were painted a soft shade of pink to match her outfit.

Reginae was posing in a parking lot, which proved that she can turn any location into the perfect place for a photo shoot.

Many of Reginae’s 4.8 million Instagram followers had some thoughts about the caption of her post. She joked that she’s going to “look 12” her entire life, but she promised her fans that she would always “stay fly.”

“Trust me y’all Appreciate it when you’re 40 and you still look 20,” one of Reginae’s fans assured her.

“Just Naturally A BEAUTIFUL young lady that’s all,” another admirer wrote.

“Good genes just like your mom,” a third fan wrote. “Forever young.”

Reginae doesn’t just model clothing for Fashion Nova. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she’s also an ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line. This gig requires her to rock much racier looks.