Justin Amash Slams Donald Trump For Evading Responsibility Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Independent Rep. Justin Amash took to Twitter Sunday to slam Donald Trump‘s recent suggestion that the United States was not adequately prepared to deal with coronavirus.

“Donald Trump has been president for more than three years,” Amash wrote in response to Trump’s suggestion that the country was “never set up” for a pandemic.

In a subsequent tweet, Amash suggested that Trump’s evasion of responsibility is not helping build public trust.

“It would help to build trust if the president would at least say that many of us were unprepared for this situation, including this administration. We made mistakes. We take responsibility, and we will get it right for the American people.”

Amash’s comments come after Trump refused to take any responsibility for the coronavirus crisis during his declaration of the pandemic as a national emergency, The Guardian reported.

“Yeah, no, I don’t take responsibility at all, because we were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules, regulations, and specifications from a different time,” Trump said.

“It wasn’t meant for this kind of an event with the kind of numbers that we’re talking about.”

Q: Do you take responsibility for the lag in #coronavirus testing? Trump: "No, I don't take responsibility at all." pic.twitter.com/bbFbZ7cCH3 — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 13, 2020

Despite Trump’s evasion of responsibility, Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett claimed that Trump destroyed the pandemic response infrastructure that was implemented by former President Barack Obama‘s administration. According to Garrett, the decision was likely made out of spite.

As reported by The Hill, Ben Rhodes, who was Deputy National Security Adviser in Obama’s administration, recently appeared on MSNBC and fired back at Trump for his recent attacks on the alleged failures of the previous administration. According to Rhodes, Obama left Trump with a global health infrastructure that was created using knowledge gleaned from the Ebola outbreak, echoing Garrett’s comments.

Rhodes pointed to Trump’s dismantling of the National Security Council (NSC) pandemic directorate in 2018, which he claims was crucial for ensuring that there are White House officials who are dedicated to acting in response to the currently available information on a pandemic to get ahead of the curve.

As noted by Garrett, the network — which included the NSC — was created using Obama’s understanding that the private and public sector coordination required in a pandemic response must have one person in charge.

According to The New York Times fact-checker Linda Qui, Trump’s recent attack on Obama’s H1N1 response conflicts with the reality that his administration had testing for the virus available less than two weeks after the virus was identified and before the first death occurred in the U.S.