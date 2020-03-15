Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Rey Leaves Faith Stunned

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Rey steps up when Nick asks him for some help managing Faith’s recent poor behavior. Both men agree that they want to avoid worrying Sharon, so Rey calls Faith out, and then he ensures that the teen hears what he’s saying by pulling in an unexpected helper to drive home his point.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) learned that Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) was misbehaving at school, along with missing classes. The Genoa City Police Department detective confronts the teen about her poor behavior, according to SheKnows Soaps. While Faith is taken aback that her mother’s boyfriend is giving her a lecture, Rey reminds her that Sharon (Sharon Case) is dealing with breast cancer and chemotherapy right now.

Ultimately, Faith agrees to try to straighten up. Still, Rey wants to ensure that the teenager understands how serious he is that she improve her behavior before it becomes an even bigger issue, and they have to involve Sharon in it. With that in mind, Rey packs Faith up and takes her to see Lola (Sasha Calle) at Society. Sure, Faith has two sisters of her own — Summer (Hunter King) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) –but they’re both fairly busy right now. Mariah is trying to patch things up with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) while Summer is busy with Jabot and her rekindled relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Plus, Lola works in a kitchen, and she has plenty of busywork that might show Faith how hard it is to actually have to work for a living instead of being given everything as a Newman grandchild.

At Society, Faith is tasked with bussing tables and washing dishes, and it seems like the work gets to her in some way. She ultimately opens up to Lola. Faith had built a great life for herself at boarding school, and she misses it. Of course, she is the one who chose to stay in Genoa City to support Sharon through her illness, but it doesn’t mean that Faith isn’t melancholy about the life she left behind and all her friends. Dealing with that pain along with her worry about Sharon’s health, was enough to push the teen over the edge and into the realm of misbehavior and ditching class. The excellent news for Faith is that she has a big family with several friends who care about her, and they are willing to step up and support her during this tough time in her life. Despite a few hiccups, she should end up being okay.

Of course, Rey and Nick (Joshua Morrow) might find themselves in trouble for keeping Sharon out of the loop about her daughter’s life. It seems they might never learn that all Sharon wants is to feel normal during this time.