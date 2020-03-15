Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are ‘Fearful’ For Their Future, Claims Royal Reporter

Royal reporter Omid Scobie has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “fearful” for their future once they officially step down as full-time royals on March 31. The news comes after the pair completed their final set of royal duties last week.

According to The Daily Mail, Scobie claimed that some of the concern stemmed from losing the team behind their previous successful events.

“They helped [Harry and Meghan] organize tours and the amazing engagements,” Scobie explained.

The Australia tour was considered a particular success, with crowds that surpassed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to the island nation back in 2014.

“It is that team that make all of that happen,” he added.

Scobie also said that the couple was nervous about how the media would treat them after stepping down as royals. Though Harry and Meghan have voiced their belief that the tabloids had not been fair to them — with Meghan saying as much in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey — the couple have also realized that their royal office had also “helped them fend off attacks from the tabloids.”

“For Harry and Meghan to leave all that behind there is probably going to be a sense of fear,” Scobie claimed.

Last but not least, the redheaded prince and former lifestyle expert are starting with a completely new team in their new base in North America.

“They will be starting with an entirely new group of people once they are fully out of the Royal Family,” Scobie said. “That is going to take some time to really get used to.”

The decision to close down their United Kingdom-based office was allegedly not an easy one for the couple, and the two reportedly held a goodbye lunch for their staff earlier last week.

“The emotions were really heightened and there were tears and hugs,” Scobie said of the event, adding that Harry and Meghan felt like their former team was “like a family to the couple.”

In addition, Harry and Meghan might also be feeling anxious following the queen’s decision to ban their use of the word “royal,” meaning the pair will have to rebuild their brand from the ground up.

Prince Harry and his former Suits star wife made the announcement to quit the monarchy this past January, shocking both the public and the press. Though the Sussex duo have put on a confident front, recent reports have suggested that the pair were “crushed” to quit their royal duties and only left because they had “no other choice,” as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.