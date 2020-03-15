WWE News: Hall Of Famer Set To Appear On ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE Hall of Famer Edge took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that he’ll be on tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw. While that’s the only information he gave at the time, it’s highly likely that he’ll come into contact with his WrestleMania 36 opponent, Randy Orton.

Edge returned to Monday Night Raw last week to attack Orton after “The Viper” hit his wife, Beth Phoenix, with an RKO on the previous episode. Orton also attacked Edge on the episode following the Royal Rumble, claiming that he did it for his old friend’s own good, and setting up their WrestleMania 36 match in the process.

However, there’s another superstar who might have a bone to pick with Edge on tomorrow’s episode. MVP was the victim of a vicious beating courtesy of “The Rated R Superstar” on the last edition of the red brand’s flagship show, and he’ll likely have some unfinished with the Hall of Famer – and he might have some allies if his recent proposition comes to fruition.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is also scheduled to appear on the show. “The Texas Rattlesnake” hasn’t revealed what his plans are, but with WrestleMania season now fully underway, chances are he’ll make an announcement regarding the show or help progress a storyline.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles will also be in the building for a contract signing that will make their WrestleMania match official. Last week, Styles called out “The Phenom” and took shots at his wife Michelle McCool, accusing her of being a gold digger. He also said that “The Deadman” should have retired years ago and called him by his real name, making the feud between both superstars personal.

While no more matches have been confirmed at the time of this writing, tomorrow’s episode is also set to air live from the WWE Performance Center, just like the latest Friday Night SmackDown did. With the coronavirus currently causing a lot of uncertainty in regards to the future of WWE shows, they will air from there for the time being, with no live crowds in attendance.

It appears to be business as usual for WWE, but it remains to be seen if they’ll continue producing shows as the pandemic continues to cause shutdowns all around the world. While tomorrow’s show appears to be all about building towards WrestleMania, there has been rumors of the pay-per-view being canceled this year.