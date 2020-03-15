Ayesha Curry Is Reportedly Happy That Husband Steph Is Home As The NBA Suspends The Season

Ayesha Curry is reportedly looking forward to spending more time with her husband, Steph Curry, as the NBA has suspended the season.

According to Hollywood Life, the sports league decided to suspend the season due to the concerns surrounding coronavirus. The outlet reports that the decision came after two players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, tested positive for the virus earlier this month. The NBA shutdown will leave many of Steph’s Golden State Warriors teammates out of commission, possibly until next season.

While Steph won’t be playing any more games for the foreseeable future, Ayesha isn’t concerned about what the hiatus could mean for their family. Instead, the cookbook author is reportedly excited about having Steph home with their children: Riley, Canon, and Ryan. She was also reportedly happy that Steph was with the family to celebrate his birthday, which was on Saturday, March 14.

“She’s so grateful to have her husband home during this stressful time and definitely thinks the NBA made the right call,” a source shared with the outlet. “She’s not panicking or anything but it’s still comforting to have Steph home. It’s Steph’s birthday today and they’ll celebrate at home with the family. It will be very low key compared to the way they usually do it, but they’re just happy to be together.”

The insider continued to say that the Currys are more concerned about how the outbreak will affect others in the world. Since the outbreak has continued to affect others in the U.S. and beyond, many corporations and schools have shut down as a response.

Both Ayesha and Steph reportedly know how the shutdown can trickle down and cause a “domino effect” for many people. The family is reportedly mindful of the older people who could be exposed to the virus. They are also reportedly thinking about the children who are missing out on free meals at school due to the institutions closing.

Ayesha expressed her concern for the children on Friday, March 13. She encouraged her millions of Instagram followers to donate to the Alameda County Community Food Bank in Oakland, California, as well as other food banks.

In addition to encouraging others to do their part, the Curry family has seemed to be in good spirits during Steph’s time off. Ayesha made sure to celebrate her man for his birthday with a sweet Instagram message, which was filled with photos of them and their children. She expressed how much she loves her “chooch” in honor of the NBA champion turning 32 years old.