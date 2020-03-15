Lori Loughlin’s Infamous Lawyer Sean Berkowitz Described By Colleagues As Prosecutors ‘Worst Nightmare’

Sean Berkowitz will not be going down without a fight.

Lori Loughlin’s hard hitting lawyer Sean Berkowitz is prosecutors “worst nightmare” his colleagues and friends claim. Berkowitz has a formidable reputation and an impressive track record, showing that he won’t be going down without a fight, according to The Associated Press.

Berkowitz has a tough road ahead of him as so much of America has already been convinced of Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli’s guilt. The college admissions scandal in which they are involved in has infuriated many, particularly the many who had to fight to be able to get into college and even harder to afford it. Berkowitz’s biggest challenge will be to somehow prove that Loughlin and Giannulli did not use their wealth or privilege to bend the rules for the sake of their daughters.

Jeffrey Cramer, who was in the U.S. attorney’s office with Berkowitz in Chicago, doesn’t think that Berkowitz will have much of a problem.

“Sean is a prosecutor’s worst nightmare. If Sean has anything to work with at trial, he can show reasonable doubt,” he explained.

Cramer went on to discuss why he believes prosecutors will have there work cut out for them in this case. Berkowitz knows what he’s doing and he doesn’t miss any shots.

“With every case there are problems, and this case is no exception, And if there are problems in a case, and you have a defense lawyer who is as good as Sean, those little gaps in cases sometimes can become big holes for you to run through.”

Thus, all Berkowitz would have to do to get the famous couple off without conviction would be to persuade the jury that Loughlin and Giannulli, at least to some degree, were unaware that the $500,000 they paid Rick Singer was intended to be a donation to The University of Southern California and not a bribe.

David Hoffman, a federal prosecutor who has worked side by side with Berkowitz, agreed with Cramer’s claims.

He’s very comfortable in the courtroom. He’s very genuine, he’s very relaxed… and that I think comes across to everyone who’s with him,” he said.

Berkowitz was hired by Loughlin and Giannulli last March when the pair were first arrested for their role in the college admissions scandal.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the couple’s trial date was initially set for October of 2020 but that is now likely subject to change due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.