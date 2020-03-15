Andrew Yang Says Coronavirus Pandemic ‘Threatens To Be Worse’ Than 2008 Financial Crisis

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang took to Twitter on Sunday morning to express his belief that the coronavirus pandemic could be a worse economic crisis than the 2008 financial crisis.

“This threatens to be worse than the financial collapse of 2008,” he wrote. “The meltdown didn’t cause people to stay home, cancel mass gatherings and travel and shut down schools for weeks/months. There needs to be a stimulus at an economy-wide scale to avoid the real chance of a depression.”

Yang, who has voiced support for a universal basic income (UBI) stimulus amid the crisis, echoed former President Barack Obama‘s chief economist, Jason Furman, who highlighted the economic inactivity of the current crisis and noted that it wasn’t present in 2008.

In a subsequent tweet, Yang stressed the importance of treating the crisis not just as a pandemic but as an “imminent economic depression and societal catastrophe” created by one.

“You should flood the zone with buying power and a sense of personal financial security as fast as possible.”

The 45-year-old serial entrepreneur ran a campaign that centered around a UBI, which he claimed is necessary in the face of a United States economy being transformed by automation. As reported by CNBC, Yang is joined by many prominent figures in his call for UBI amid the spread of COVID-19. Progressive New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for UBI on Thursday and claimed it is necessary to protect Americans amid the spread of the virus.

“This is not the time for half measures,” she wrote. “We need to take dramatic action now to stave off the worst public health & economic affects.”

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently introduced H.Res.897, which would provide $1,000 per month for all American adults until the coronavirus ceases to be a public health emergency.

According to Yahoo Finance, the current impact of the coronavirus is limited to short-term earnings due to a disruption in supply chains and a decrease in global demand. The publication notes that balance sheets remain strong and “quite liquid.” as opposed to the 2008 financial crisis, which it claims was defined by a lack of liquidity and “toxic” balance sheets.

As of now, President Donald Trump has made no indication that he will consider a UBI to combat the current economic damage and has voiced support for enacting a payroll tax cut to help hourly workers. Amid reports of Trump’s plan, Yang noted that lower interest rates don’t help wage workers who are losing shifts and businesses that are losing money because people are staying inside.