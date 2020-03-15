Kara Del Toro Slays In Sexy Black Leather Bustier

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a sizzling quadruple Instagram update in which she rocked a sexy leather ensemble with a sexy vibe. The pictures were taken by a photographer named Megan Batson, who Kara has worked with before for photoshoots.

In the first snap in the series, Kara rocked a skintight leather bustier that could barely contain her ample assets. The bustier showcased a scandalous amount of cleavage spilling out the top, and a sliver of skin was visible between the bottom of the bustier and the top of her high-waisted pants. Kara also layered on an oversized black leather jacket to complete the ensemble.

She added a few accessories to the look as well, including a pair of sunglasses that she wore low on the bridge of her nose and some silver hoop earrings. Kara pulled her long locks up in a low ponytail, and held a cell phone up to her ear as she gazed off in the distance.

In the second snap in the series, Kara showed off the full ensemble. The bustier dipped low, revealing plenty of cleavage, and she appears to have paired the skimp top with some figure-hugging shorts. She carried a small, structured black bag in one hand as she strutted down a stretch of sidewalk.

The fourth and final snap from her update also showed off the high-heeled mule sandals that she wore to add a few extra inches of height to her frame. The heels made her toned, bronzed legs look incredible.

Kara’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 7,600 likes within just 17 minutes, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. Within less than 20 minutes, the post also garnered 84 comments from her followers.

“How are you real!?” one fan questioned, following the rhetorical inquiry with a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“Too hot to handle,” another follower said.

“Obsessed with this look,” one fan commented, loving the edgy all-leather vibe.

“Can I be your Ron stoppable please,” another follower commented, referencing Kara’s pop culture caption.

While the leather look had an edgy vibe, Kara rocked a more romantic look a few days ago on the red carpet. The buxom bombshell was one of the celebrities to walk the red carpet at the premiere of the movie Bloodshot, and she wore a sparkling dress with a low-cut neckline for the occasion, as The Inquisitr reported.