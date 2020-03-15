Lindsey Pelas Shakes Her Hips In A Crop Top & Leggings

Lindsey Pelas‘ latest Instagram upload featured the “genetically gifted” model dancing in workout clothes. She posted the video — as well as another post of herself lying down — on her Instagram story on Saturday, March 13.

In the clip, Lindsey showed off her pearly-white teeth as she smiled for the camera. She wore a blue, tie-dyed sports bra underneath a sheer, white crop top that flaunted her tanned and toned midriff. She wore light gray, striped leggings that showcased her every curve.

She appeared to be at the gym, as several treadmills and machines were featured in the background of the video.

She shook her hips back-and-forth and posed in several different positions. She kept her hands on her hips as she tilted her head and puckered her lips, blowing a kiss to the camera.

“Time to move this little body,” she captioned the video.

The Louisiana native wore her hair platinum hair in a low ponytail. Her brown brows arched high over her sea-green eyes. She kept her face free of makeup, but used the “Concealer” Instagram filter, which made her skin appear smooth and flawless.

In the next video, Lindsey gave her fans a full body shot, lying down on a blue yoga mat while panning the camera over her face, chest, midriff, and a brief glimpse of her legs.

She started the scan at her face, keeping her mouth closed. In this footage, the blond bombshell seemed to be wearing a baby pink matte lip. Her blond ponytail peeked out from behind her head.

As Lindsey lay down, she kept one hand on the waistband of her yoga pants, which just covered her navel. Her midriff was the focal point of the video.

At the end of the clip, the model zoomed in on her face and moved her eyebrows up and down.

She kept her large headphones on as Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up” blasted in the background.

“Really need to document my before and after quarantine body,” she captioned the video.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Lindsey often gives fans a glimpse at her workout routine, posting video after video on her story of her full workout. She frequently does reps on machines, as well as workouts on the mat.

In one question-and-answer session with fans, the model revealed that she did a number of workouts in her gym regimen.

“I workout for 60 minutes in the gym/class and do 40 min in my home gym if I’m lazy, she wrote on her story. “I do Pilates, spin, weights, hiking, but I exclusively train with @mackfit. It’s mostly all abs and booty-focused.”