Donald Trump ‘Irrelevant,’ Leaving Other ‘Adults’ To Address Coronavirus, Says ‘Post’ Reporter

Nancy Pelosi, Steve Mnuchin, and other government leaders have reportedly taken over the coronavirus response, leaving President Donald Trump to the side as he becomes increasingly “irrelevant,” according to a new report from the Washington Post.

Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist, writes in a scathing post that people in Trump’s administration have been forced to step in to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and that ‘unfit’ Trump has largely become tangential to the decision making process.

Rubin says that this was highlighted when Trump said that he didn’t support the House bill, which didn’t include a large enough payroll tax. In the end, House Speaker Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin reached an agreement that didn’t include the payroll tax.

“Increasingly, the way to get anything done is for Pelosi and Mnuchin to hammer out a reasonable compromise, let Mnuchin sell it to the president and then present it as a fait accompli to the Senate Republicans,” she says.

In her opinion piece, she also says that Trump has struggled to speak clearly to the public, either exaggerating the situation, or speaking of things that are either not happening or aren’t ready – as he did with the national coronavirus website that he claimed Google was designing.

She says that the president has a difficult time understanding or conveying detail and doesn’t appear to have the tools necessary to be a good leader.

“Trump is incapable of mastering any level of detail or accurately conveying it to the public. He either cannot remember, or never understood, what he is supposed to roll out and instead often chooses to make himself look better,” she writes.

As a result, she claims that leaders in the government let him speak and then move to address the issues facing the nation.

“Increasingly, the best course of action seems to be to let him blather, but then hand off matters to the real adults who can correct his misstatements or take action in the real national interest,” she concludes, adding that Americans can’t rely on the president to get us through this national crisis.

Rubin isn’t the only one critical of the job that the president has been doing during the COVID-19 outbreak. Recent polls show citizens favoring Joe Biden in a 9 point lead over Trump after the two gave speeches addressing the pandemic, with 52 percent of voters favoring the former Vice President to 43 voters choosing to re-elect Trump.