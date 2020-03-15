WWE News: Popular ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar ‘Might Have Upset People Backstage’

WWE superstar Elias recently appeared on the Busted Open radio show to discuss a variety of subjects. During the conversation, the Friday Night SmackDown superstar revealed that he’s grateful for the opportunities he’s received so far, but he also said that he’s hungry for more opportunities and may have backstage heat because of it.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the former 24/7 Champion opened up about how he’s always in WWE management’s ear about doing more with his character.

“I tell you what, man, I feel like I’m capable of even more. I am looking for that on all aspects, to the point where people might be getting upset with me [because] I’m pushing so hard.”

Elias hasn’t appeared on Friday Night SmackDown since February, where he teamed up with Braun Strowman to take on Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a Symphony of Destruction match. However, despite being on the winning side in the bout, he hasn’t been able to build any momentum from the victory.

Despite being one of the most popular and entertaining superstars on the blue brand, “The Drifter” has experienced several stop-start pushes throughout his WWE career. However, many fans believe that he has the potential to be a top star in the company.

Of course, Elias has been featured in some memorable segments since joining WWE. At last year’s WrestleMania, he and John Cena clashed in a musical segment, which ended with the latter superstar performing a freestyle rip to diss “The Drifter.” He has also been praised by the Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett.

During the interview, Elias opened up about developing his character. According to the superstar, his musician gimmick isn’t too far removed from his real-life persona as he’s always been passionate about songwriting and playing the guitar.

“I’m always, always thinking of new ways to note, you know, new riffs, I jam around on my guitar. As well as new ways to interact with the crowd, new catchphrases whatever it may be. So, you know, I’m just waiting for, you know, for the door to open up just a little bit.”

The superstar went on to say that he just wants an opportunity to really show what he’s capable of, but it remains to be seen if the company will listen to him. While him begging for opportunities is unlikely to lead to him being punished by the company, if management doesn’t view him as a top guy, he probably won’t be pushed as one in the near future.