Ellen Pompeo Shares Touching Message To Doctors & Healthcare Professionals Working During Coronavirus Outbreak

Ellen Pompeo is giving thanks to the medical professionals who are continuing to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey for 15 years, took a moment of her time to celebrate the many doctors, nurses and other professionals as they remain accessible to patients in need. The actress posted a video on Friday, March 13 via Instagram, per People. In the message, Pompeo was sending her love to everyone who won’t be staying home and resting as the global outbreak continues.

“Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege,” Pompeo said. “You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now, but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks. So this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you. We appreciate you, we love you.”

Pompeo finished off the clip by urging healthcare professionals who are working to “stay safe” during their shifts. She then continued to say that, “nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the health-care industry, you rock.”

The sweet social media post came one day after Grey’s fans learned that their favorite faux healthcare professionals won’t be on their screens for the next few weeks. The ABC drama has stopped taping new episodes of Season 16 of the series. According to the show’s showrunner and executive producers, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, and James Williams, the series will halt production for at least two weeks in light of the coronavirus outbreak. The execs revealed the news during an open letter to its cast and crew. The show stopped production in episode 21, and still has four episodes remaining once it comes back from hiatus. Several other shows and events have also been halted in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the past few weeks, the coronavirus has reportedly spread to several states across the nation. As of Sunday, March 15, The New York Times database reports that there have been more than 15,000 new cases of the virus. Although places like hospitals haven’t closed down, schools across the nation have been taking precautionary measures. States like Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico, Michigan, Oregon and the District of Columbia have closed their public schools in response to the virus. Many states have also issued a state of emergency in hopes of redirecting funding for those who are missing work due to the outbreak.