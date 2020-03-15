‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Paul Might Be History

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of March 16 reveal that fan-favorite Doug Davidson may be gone for good, leaving the future of Paul Williams up in the air. Plus, Traci is back in the storyline, and an old friend from Adam’s childhood pops up in Kansas and sparks a new secret that includes Victor.

Y&R viewers have actively let the powers that be at the sudser know that they love actor Doug Davidson and his on-screen alter ego, Paul Williams. With 41 years of service, Davidson is the number one rated CBS Daytime drama’s longest-running cast member. During previous head writer Mal Young’s tenure, Paul wasn’t included in the storylines, and fans were outspoken about their disappointment. When Josh Griffith took over as head writer and co-executive producer, people hoped that Paul would be back on the canvas, and he has been for a few smaller storylines over the past several months.

According to Soap Opera Digest, the actor has been open with his social media followers when they ask him questions about what is going on with Paul in Genoa City.

“I have no shows left to air and no dates scheduled. I guess I’ll let you draw your own conclusions,” the actor wrote on Twitter.

As more and more fans expressed outrage, Davidson continued to reply.

“They have my number,” he noted. “I didn’t leave.”

The last time Paul appeared on screen was concerning the storyline when Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) stabbed Victoria (Amelia Heinle), mistaking her for Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Fans expressed their disbelief that the writers couldn’t find a storyline for the Genoa City Police Chief.

“I don’t know. It’s a choice,” replied Davidson. “I think they have chosen to go in new directions. There are a lot of moving pieces. I hope they have a concept.”

Despite the turmoil with his job, the actor remains upbeat and hopeful about life.

“I love all of you. That said, I’m good with anything that the future holds.”

Speaking of soap veterans, Beth Maitland brings Traci Abbott back to the storyline again as she provides advice to Lily (Christel Khalil) and helps her family deal with Dina’s (Marla Adams) declining health.

Maria DiDomenico portrays Alyssa Montalvo, who is a childhood friend of Adam’s (Mark Grossman), according to SheKnows Soaps. In 2017, the actress appeared on NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. She played the part of Fran, so soap fans might recognize her. Her discussions with Adam end up revealing something surprising about Victor (Eric Braeden), and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam set off on a quest to find out how The Mustache might have been involved.