Laci Kay Somers Looks Smoking Hot In Scandalous Red Lingerie

Buxom bombshell Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot double update in which she flaunted her curves in a scandalous red lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

Laci didn’t include a geotag on her post, but in her caption mentioned that she was “posted up at the crib.” She perched on the edge of a tufted love seat in a silver velvet fabric, and her bold lingerie ensemble added a pop of color to her otherwise neutral backdrop.

For the sizzling snaps, Laci rocked a red lace bra with scalloped lace details along the cups and along the bottom. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and the bra revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Laci added a touch of sparkle by putting on a gold name plate necklace, as well as a pair of stud earrings. She also had in a belly button ring that drew even more attention to her toned stomach.

Laci paired the red bra with matching red underwear that likewise featured red lace details. The underwear consisted of a tiny scrap of red fabric with lace trim, and two thin straps that stretched over Laci’s hips. The straps accentuated Laci’s hourglass physique, and the blond bombshell tugged at the strap on one side for a seductive snap.

In the second shot in the series, Laci mixed things up by switching her pose. She perched her ample derriere on the tufted seat, and arched her back slightly to accentuate her curves. Her icy blond locks tumbled down her back and arms in loose waves that reached all the way to her waist. She had a soft pink gloss on her plump pout, and parted her lips slightly in the sexy shot.

Laci’s toned thighs were on full display, and both poses accentuated her bodacious physique.

Laci’s fans absolutely loved the sizzling snaps, and the post racked up over 45,400 likes within just 35 minutes. The post also received 1,415 comments within the same time span from her eager followers.

“That waist girl!!!!!” one fan said, stunned at her hourglass physique.

“That’s so hot,” another fan commented, followed by flame emoji and heart eyes emoji.

“You have no flaws,” one follower added.

“Absolutely stunning as always,” another said.

When she’s not showing off her curves in skimpy lingerie, Laci loves to spend some time in the recording studio. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked sweatpants and a camoflage bikini top for a session in the recording studio.