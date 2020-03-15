Laura Lux Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Snake-Print Bodysuit

Australian lingerie model Laura Lux, who is popular on Instagram for her curvaceous figure and tattoed look, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a hot, skin-baring photograph.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Sunday morning, the stunner could be seen rocking a light-green, snake-print bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline. The tiny garment struggled to contain the model’s ample assets, so much so that it allowed her to put her never-ending cleavage and a generous view of her sideboob on full display. That’s not all, but the high-cut aspect of the bodysuit also enabled Laura to show off her sexy thighs.

Staying true to her style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that rendered her face a flawless, matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a nude blusher, applied a nude lipstick, opted for a shimmery pink eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thin coat of mascara. The hottie finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. She also had her perfectly-manicured, acrylic nails painted with a yellow polish.

Laura wore her light chestnut tresses down and accessorized with a dainty pendant to keep it simple, yet sexy.

To strike a pose, the hottie stood in a nondescript room, held her hair with one hand and tugged at the strap of her bodysuit with the other to expose her breasts. She gazed straight into the camera and flashed her beautiful smile that melted many hearts.

In the caption, the model invited her fans to join her Only Fans account — a paid subscription where the model uploads her uncensored videos and pictures. She stated that since many people, including herself, are quarantined at home amid the spread of coronavirus, she is offering a 60 percent discount to access the website for the rest of the week. The model then teased her fans by revealing that she posts pictures of her boobs every day “to keep doctors away.”

Within 16 hours of having been posted, the hot snap amassed more than 29,000 likes and above 230 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie’s amazing physique and showered her with numerous compliments, with many of them being quite explicit.

“How can someone look this good?” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are literally the most beautiful person alive,” another user chimed in.

“So breathtakingly beautiful and sinfully sexy,” a third follower remarked.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by many of Laura’s fellow models. These include Vicky Aisha and CJ Sparx.