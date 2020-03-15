Lori Loughlin Wishes ‘Everyone Would Move On’ In Regards To Her Scandal, Inside Sources Say

Lori Loughlin wants the college admissions scandal to be over.

It’s been a year since Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested for their role in the college admissions scandal, and sources say Loughlin is just ready to move on, according to Entertainment Tonight.

For the past year, Loughlin has been avoiding cameras and primarily keeping to herself. Despite how bleak her legal situation appears, the actress is still hopeful about her future and even plans to take back her career. She has every intention to clear her and her husband’s name and get back the respect that she had before. Instead of panicking as many might be doing in her situation, she remains calm and confident, the inside source explained.

“Lori has high hopes that she will, for the most part, clear her name and people will understand that she had only the best intentions and was donating to the school, and wants nothing more than her reputation to be redeemed and to work again. Lori has been feeling a sense of peace and is accepting whatever happens. Lori just really wishes that everyone would move on. She hopes people will remember that she is first and foremost an actress and she actually wants to work again.”

Loughlin and Giannulli face what could be decades behind bars if they are convicted for paying Rick Singer $500,000 to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California. They have also been accused of trying to present the girls falsely as rowing crew recruits. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them and have opted to turn down every plea deal that has been offered to them.

One of the reasons Loughlin might be sleeping a little better these days is due to the fact that she will likely get the trial delay that her legal team was fighting for after all. While the courts initially turned down her lawyer’s request to delay the trial until 2021, the coronavirus will likely lead to a backlog of cases, pushing her trial further and further away. A delay would be considered a huge win for her defense, as it will allow them more time to prepare themselves and find a way to prove her innocence.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there is not yet a lot of information regarding how the judicial system will operate throughout this pandemic. This is an unprecedented event and there are not clear and specific regulations regarding how the courts should respond.